MOVES-Daiwa brings in Hibbard for sterling push

LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR) - Daiwa Capital Markets has hired Gary Hibbard as an executive director in its fixed income trading division.

Based in London, Hibbard has been brought in to help increase Daiwa’s presence in the sterling credit market, the bank said in a statement. This is a new job at the bank.

While credit trading market share is difficult to define accurately, Daiwa does not have a large market share of the primary sterling market, ranking outside the top 25 bookrunners for the first half of this year, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Hibbard will report to Paul Osborn, who heads the bank’s fixed income trading team.

Before joining Daiwa, Hibbard was head of sterling credit trading at Lloyds Bank. He also spent 20 years at Barclays. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand)