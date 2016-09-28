FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Danske Bank bond syndicate loses Engstrom
September 28, 2016

MOVES-Danske Bank bond syndicate loses Engstrom

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Laurits Engstrom, chief dealer for Danske Bank's debt capital markets syndicate, has left the bank, according to a company spokesman.

Engstrom's departure this month comes after Jason Mann joined Danske Bank as senior credit syndicate manager in its debt capital markets business in June. Mann previously worked at JP Morgan.

Jeremy Spinney, former global head of debt syndicate at Danske Bank, retired in July, according to his LinkedIn. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Philip Wright)

