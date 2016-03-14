MOVES-Danske Capital head leaves after missing out on leading new unit

COPENHAGEN, March 14 (Reuters) - Niels-Ulrik Mousten has left Danske Capital, the asset management unit of Danske Bank where he was chief executive, after it was clear he would not be appointed as head of the bank’s bigger new wealth management unit, according to an internal communication seen by Reuters.

Danske Bank, which confirmed the move but declined to comment further, said in November it had decided to establish a new business unit, Wealth Management, which will combine its pension savings and wealth and asset management businesses.

The Wealth Management unit will be responsible for more than 800,000 customers and will have assets under management of more than 900 billion Danish crowns ($134.11 billion).

Danske Bank has initiated a search process for the position as head of the new unit that also will join the Executive board in the group. ($1 = 6.7108 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)