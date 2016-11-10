FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day - Mergers and acquisitions
November 10, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 10 months ago

Deals of the day - Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Adobe, Panasonic, Cosan)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Photoshop software maker Adobe Systems Inc said it would buy advertising company TubeMogul Inc for about $540 million, net of debt and cash, giving it a bigger presence in the rapidly growing online video market.

** Household appliances maker Gorenje said Panasonic, which looked at making a bid for the Slovenian company earlier this year, had decided against a takeover deal.

** Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio said it will take part in an auction for possible investors in the Guararapes sugar mill, which will be sold as part of a debt restructuring of the Unialco group.

** Poland's state-run insurer PZU is not interested in buying a group of beer brands being sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev, which include Pilsner Urquell in the Czech Republic and Tyskie and Lech in Poland, PZU's CEO said.

** China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) did not bid for South Korea's Kumho Tire, a ChemChina executive told Reuters, denying South Korean media reports that it was among companies which had submitted letters of intent. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

