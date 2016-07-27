MOVES-Chua to replace DBS loan veteran Boey

HONG KONG, July 27 (TRLPC) - Veteran loan banker Boey Yin Chong is taking up a new role at DBS Bank as head of shipping, aviation and transportation, bringing to an end a 15-year stint in the bank's syndicated finance team.

Mildred Chua, another DBS and loan market veteran, will step up to replace Boey, according to a press release.

Boey has been involved in syndicated finance since 2001, including heading the Singaporean lender's team since 2010. He spearheaded the bank's activities in the syndicated loans market and was instrumental in catapulting DBS up the rankings among the top arrangers of syndicated loans in Asia.

In 2015, DBS ranked number 11 in the mandated league arranger tables for Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) with US$12.35bn in syndicated loan volume from 146 deals for a 2.63% market share, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Boey has been with DBS Bank for more than 27 years. He has also worked in South Korea as the general manager of the bank's Seoul branch, and as chief representative of DBS in India in the 1990s.

Chua has been with DBS for more than 19 years and was based in the London branch covering corporate banking before moving to the syndicated finance team in Singapore in the late 1990s.

Chua's most recent responsibilities included heading the distribution function for the syndicated finance team. She has also been handling origination of real estate and commodities financings as well as aircraft leasing deals.

Boey and Chua will take up their new roles on August 1. Both will report to Tan Teck Long, group head of large corporates and chief operating officer of institutional banking group at DBS.

The appointments follow other recent moves within the bank. In his new role Boey replaces Joyce Tee, who is now group head of SME banking. Tee replaced Lim Chu Chong, who took up the role of head of institutional banking group, China, earlier in the year. Lim replaced Tan, who was in that role in China for five years and relocated to Singapore in the first quarter of the year. (Reporting By Prakash Chakravarti; editing by Vincent Baby)