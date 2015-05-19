MOVES-Lloyds man Davies joins Demica as head of origination

LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Boutique capital markets firm Demica has hired former Lloyds’ banker Tim Davies as head of origination for Europe. He will have mandate to grow the team and will report directly to the firm’s chief executive Matt Wreford.

At Lloyds, Davies was director of the asset-backed solutions conduit and balance sheet team in London. Prior to that, he spent five years as securitisation and structured finance senior director at RBS, covering the UK, France and Benelux countries. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)