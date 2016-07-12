FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-Adubi to join Deutsche Bank
July 12, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Adubi to join Deutsche Bank

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Ben Adubi to join its sovereign, supranational and agency syndicate team, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Adubi previously worked on BNP Paribas's syndicate team, also covering public sector issuers. Before that, he was on the SSA debt capital markets team at the French bank for just under five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His appointment will be effective in September and he will report to Achim Linsenmaier, head of European SSA syndicate. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
