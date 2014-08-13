FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Nitesh Mistry joins Deutsche Asset from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
August 13, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Nitesh Mistry joins Deutsche Asset from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, a unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG, said it appointed Nitesh Mistry as director to oversee its infrastructure debt investment business in Europe.

Mistry was previously a director in the European investment banking division of Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ .

Mistry, who has more than 15 years of experience in the infrastructure market, will be based in London.

He will report to Jorge Rodriguez, head of Deutsche Asset’s infrastructure debt.

