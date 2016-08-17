FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-ECM FIG banker Abromavage leaves Deutsche Bank
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 17, 2016 / 6:21 PM / a year ago

MOVES-ECM FIG banker Abromavage leaves Deutsche Bank

Philip Scipio

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's equity capital markets origination banker, Neil Abromavage has exited the bank after roughly 16 years, sources told IFR.

Jeremy Fox, co-head of US ECM, will take over Abromavage's duties as managing director and co-head of the financial institutions group.

Earlier this year IFR reported that Deutsche would look to cut some 15,000 jobs globally as new chief executive John Cryan attempts to right the ship.

The majority of the cuts were expected to come in fixed income trading as well as businesses that were being jettisoned. Underperforming businesses are also a target, and ECM fits the bill this year.

Deutsche Bank's global ECM volumes are down 52% year to date while FIG ECM is down 71% while overall ECM volumes are down 44% globally, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In addition to Abromavage, Sean Davis, a vice president and five year veteran of the ECM group, is also understood to have exited Deutsche, according to sources within the group. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.