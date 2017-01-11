UPDATE 1-MOVES-Ademakinwa leaves Deutsche bond syndicate desk

(Updates with detail and Deutsche Bank response.)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Adekunle Ademakinwa, a financial institutions syndicate banker, has left Deutsche Bank, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Ademakinwa is rumoured to be heading to Nomura to replace Chris Agathangelou, who was hired by NatWest Markets to run Europe, Middle East and Africa financial institutions bond syndicate late last year.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. A Nomura spokesman was unable to immediately confirm.