MOVES-Deutsche Bank's EMEA prime unit to get new head as Caplan leaves- source
August 6, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank's EMEA prime unit to get new head as Caplan leaves- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s head of global prime finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Daniel Caplan, is leaving the bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Ashley Wilson, the bank’s head of synthetic equities, will take over the role at the bank’s unit that provides services such as lending money and settling trades for hedge funds.

E-mails to Caplan and Wilson remained unanswered.

Wilson will report to Dixit Joshi, the unit’s head globally, the source said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
