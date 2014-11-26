FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Deutsche Bank puts three at risk in insurance business
November 26, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Deutsche Bank puts three at risk in insurance business

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is cutting back in its insurance business and has put three bankers at risk, according to market sources.

Clare Hennings, Pretty Sagoo and Luca Tres have been placed at risk, although they could be redeployed within the bank.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hennings was a managing director and head of structured insurance solutions. She joined Deutsche Bank in January 2010 from Credit Suisse.

Sagoo was a director in the same department and joined the German bank in June 2007. Tres was vice president, also in the structured insurance department and joined in July 2007. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)

