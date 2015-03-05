FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche appoints Cree and Vasan to fill DCM gap
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche appoints Cree and Vasan to fill DCM gap

Philip Wright

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has announced that Nigel Cree and Vinod Vasan will take on joint responsibility for coordinating the bank’s debt capital markets (DCM) origination activities to fill the gap created by the absence of Hakan Wohlin.

Wohlin, who was global head of debt origination, has been on leave from the bank since late November. He has subsequently decided to leave the bank to pursue other opportunities.

Cree and Vasan, who are both based in London, will report Miles Millard, global head of capital markets and treasury solutions division (CMTS) and co-head of corporate finance for the EMEA region.

They will retain their current responsibilities as head of SSA origination, and global head of FIG origination, DCM, respectively. (Reporting by Philip Wright, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.