RPT-MOVES-Deutsche Bank poaches Allianz asset manager
July 28, 2014

RPT-MOVES-Deutsche Bank poaches Allianz asset manager

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has named Allianz Global Investors executive James Dilworth to head its German asset and wealth management business, Germany’s biggest lender said on Monday.

Dilworth, currently chief executive for Europe at AllianzGI, replaces Wolfgang Matis, who left Deutsche Bank in June, and will report to the head of Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, Michele Faissola.

In his new role, Dilworth will also be responsible for Deutsche Bank’s global positioning with actively managed investment products, which represent about 490 billion euros ($658 billion) of the 934 billion euros in assets managed by Deutsche Bank’s fund arm.

$1 = 0.7443 Euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
