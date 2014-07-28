RPT-MOVES-Deutsche Bank poaches Allianz asset manager

(Repeats to additional Reuters services)

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has named Allianz Global Investors executive James Dilworth to head its German asset and wealth management business, Germany’s biggest lender said on Monday.

Dilworth, currently chief executive for Europe at AllianzGI, replaces Wolfgang Matis, who left Deutsche Bank in June, and will report to the head of Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, Michele Faissola.

In his new role, Dilworth will also be responsible for Deutsche Bank’s global positioning with actively managed investment products, which represent about 490 billion euros ($658 billion) of the 934 billion euros in assets managed by Deutsche Bank’s fund arm.