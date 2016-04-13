FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Khan latest CEEMEA debt banker to leave Deutsche Bank
April 13, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Khan latest CEEMEA debt banker to leave Deutsche Bank

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Faisal Khan has resigned from Deutsche Bank, according to sources familiar with the matter, adding to the growing list of emerging market bankers to leave the German bank.

Khan was a vice president in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets business.

He had been with the German bank since 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He leaves Deutsche Bank at a time of huge upheaval in its emerging markets business. IFR reported at the beginning of April that four CEEMEA debt bankers had left their positions. .

And at the end of last year, the heads of debt capital markets and syndicate for the CEEMEA region, Martin Hibbert and Neil Shuttleworth, also left the bank.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
