November 5, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Ganatra moves to Deutsche London syndicate desk

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Neal Ganatra has relocated from Deutsche Bank’s Frankfurt bond syndicate desk to London to cover US dollar-denominated sovereign, supranational and agency trades, according to sources.

In Frankfurt, he covered primary deals in both SSA and covered bonds. Ganatra will continue to report to Achim Linsenmaier, head of European SSA syndicate, Deutsche Bank.

Ganatra’s move comes after Brendan Murphy left Deutsche Bank’s global risk syndicate desk in London on October, where he worked as a vice president specialising in the bank’s US dollar SSA business.

Also, earlier this year, Yumi Yang left Deutsche Bank’s SSA syndicate in London to take up a similar position at Barclays. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
