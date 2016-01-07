MOVES-Deutsche's Gearhart replaces Herman Bake

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (IFR) - Jake Gearhart has been appointed Deutsche Bank’s head of debt syndicate and origination for Asia Pacific, effectively replacing Herman van den Wall Bake, who departed last month.

His new role encompasses syndicate as well as fixed-income capital markets, which include high-grade and high-yield bonds and loans. It will also cover the Asia Pacific region, which is expanded from Bake’s ex-Japan coverage.

Gearhart, who is based in Singapore, will report to Simon Roue, who was picked in December to run debt capital markets for Asia Pacific.

Gearhart relocated to Singapore from New York in 2012 as head of global risk syndicate, Asia.

The move comes after Bake decided to leave the bank in December shortly after Deutsche announced global changes to restructure its debt syndicate and debt capital markets divisions.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)