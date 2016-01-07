FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche's Gearhart replaces Herman Bake
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2016 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche's Gearhart replaces Herman Bake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (IFR) - Jake Gearhart has been appointed Deutsche Bank’s head of debt syndicate and origination for Asia Pacific, effectively replacing Herman van den Wall Bake, who departed last month.

His new role encompasses syndicate as well as fixed-income capital markets, which include high-grade and high-yield bonds and loans. It will also cover the Asia Pacific region, which is expanded from Bake’s ex-Japan coverage.

Gearhart, who is based in Singapore, will report to Simon Roue, who was picked in December to run debt capital markets for Asia Pacific.

Gearhart relocated to Singapore from New York in 2012 as head of global risk syndicate, Asia.

The move comes after Bake decided to leave the bank in December shortly after Deutsche announced global changes to restructure its debt syndicate and debt capital markets divisions.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.