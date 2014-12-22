FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche's global head of debt origination Wohlin on leave
December 22, 2014

MOVES-Deutsche's global head of debt origination Wohlin on leave

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 22 (IFR) - Hakan Wohlin, who is global head of debt origination at Deutsche Bank, is on leave from the firm, according to sources with knowledge of the information.

Wohlin has been in his current role within the bank’s capital markets and treasury solutions business since 2010. He joined the debt capital markets business in 2008 as co-head of DCM and client coverage group for Western Europe.

The reason for Wohlin’s leave is unknown. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
