MOVES-DB names global credit financing and solutions syndicate head

LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Gerard Hammond as head of global credit financing and solutions syndicate for Europe, according to a source.

As well as taking on the job of European head of ABS syndicate previously held by James Gray, Hammond will also cover transport, energy and infrastructure debt.

Hammond, a managing director, was formerly head of European ABS sales. This role will be taken over by John O'Connell, a senior member of the UK sales team at Deutsche.

James Gray, a former vice president and head of European ABS syndicate, left Deutsche Bank for JP Morgan. (Reporting by Ana Baric, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)