FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
MOVES-DB names global credit financing and solutions syndicate head
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 5 months ago

MOVES-DB names global credit financing and solutions syndicate head

Ana Baric

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Gerard Hammond as head of global credit financing and solutions syndicate for Europe, according to a source.

As well as taking on the job of European head of ABS syndicate previously held by James Gray, Hammond will also cover transport, energy and infrastructure debt.

Hammond, a managing director, was formerly head of European ABS sales. This role will be taken over by John O'Connell, a senior member of the UK sales team at Deutsche.

James Gray, a former vice president and head of European ABS syndicate, left Deutsche Bank for JP Morgan. (Reporting by Ana Baric, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.