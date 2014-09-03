FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Humphrey head of U.S. investment arm
September 3, 2014 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Humphrey head of U.S. investment arm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank named Wall Street banker and hedge fund veteran Tom Humphrey as head of its U.S. investment banking operations as it expands into the quickly growing North American market.

Humphrey will replace Jeff Mayer - who revealed plans to leave for Cerberus Capital Management in July - as head of Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S) in North America.

Deutsche Bank, Europe’s top investment bank, has struggled to regain standing with U.S. regulators in the wake of the financial crisis even as it adds staff and expands its North American franchise.

Humphrey arrives from GoldenTree Asset Management, where he was head of business development. Before that, he worked at Lehman Brothers for 24 years up to the company’s collapse in 2008, and later at Barclays.

GoldenTree manages around $21 billion in investments and focuses on corporate and structured credit, according to the company’s web site.

Humphrey will report to global investment banking heads Colin Fan and Rob Rankin and to Jacques Brand, chief executive of Deutsche Bank’s North American operations, Deutsche Bank said in a statement. He will be based in New York. (Reporting by Thomas Atkinsl editing by Susan Thomas)

