#Credit Markets
January 7, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank picks new tech IPO heads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank appointed senior banker Kristin DeClark to lead technology equity capital markets on the West Coast, the bank said in a press release on Wednesday.

DeClark had previously worked at Deutsche Bank 11 years ago, and most recently worked at Credit Suisse where she was a managing director in equity capital markets. She will be based in San Francisco.

Chris Cormier was also named Deutsche Bank’s head of technology equity capital markets. He joined the bank in 2005.

The moves come after Ted Tobiason, Deutsche Bank’s head of equity capital markets in technology, departed for Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
