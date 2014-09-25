MOVES-Deutsche expands U.S. exchange-traded products team on East Coast

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG, which has been building out its exchange-traded products business in the United States, said on Thursday it hired four new regional vice presidents on the East Coast.

The new team, which focuses on distribution and regional coverage of Deutsche’s ETP platform, is part of the company’s broader effort to expand its market share in the fast-growing U.S. ETF market, which has more than doubled in the past five years to $1.9 trillion in assets.

Deutsche expects to have an established presence in “every major market,” said Mick McLaughlin, head of Deutsche’s passive distribution team in the Americas, in an interview. “We’ve aimed to segment the market not just by geography, but by specific clients, especially as we continue to build our product platform,” he said.

Theresa Brennan, who is based in Boston covering the Northeast, joined Deutsche from Northern Trust’s FlexShares, where she had previously been a business development executive.

Steve Darby, who is based in New York covering the greater New York area, joined from Russell Investments, where he was a business development manager for the company’s ETF business.

Gavin McIntire, who covers the Mid-Atlantic region, had previously been with ProShares Advisors, where he spent a decade and was a regional vice president.

Tim Whelan, who covers the Southeast region, had been investment management consult for BlackRock’s iShares platform before joining Deutsche.

The new hires joined Deutsche’s passive distribution team in the Americas, headed by McLaughlin. Deutsche has been making a push to expand its ETP footprint in the United States by expanding its distribution network. Deutsche earlier this year said it hired seven ETF regional vice presidents to cover the West Coast and Midwest territories.

Deutsche’s ETP platform in the United States currently includes 65 exchange-traded products, with roughly $11 billion in assets under management. The company’s ETP platform globally has about $63 billion in assets under management. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)