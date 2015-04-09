MOVES-Deutsche Bank makes senior regulatory affairs appointment

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Philippe Vollot as global head of regulatory relationship and coordination for government and regulatory affairs, based in Frankfurt, it said on Thursday.

Vollot was previously the bank’s chief operating officer for the Middle East and Africa, from 2010, based in Dubai.

He will be replaced by Javeed Ameen, the current chief operating officer for Deutsche’s operations in Saudi Arabia, the bank said in a statement.