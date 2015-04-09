FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank makes senior regulatory affairs appointment
April 9, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank makes senior regulatory affairs appointment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Philippe Vollot as global head of regulatory relationship and coordination for government and regulatory affairs, based in Frankfurt, it said on Thursday.

Vollot was previously the bank’s chief operating officer for the Middle East and Africa, from 2010, based in Dubai.

He will be replaced by Javeed Ameen, the current chief operating officer for Deutsche’s operations in Saudi Arabia, the bank said in a statement.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
