Deutsche Bank M&A head Aslaksen to leave bank - sources
June 29, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank M&A head Aslaksen to leave bank - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Henrik Aslaksen, global head of mergers and acquisitions at Deutsche Bank , is to leave the company, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Aslaksen’s departure comes just weeks after a purge at the top of the company. Co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen are being replaced by Briton John Cryan, formerly of UBS, to revive the fortunes of Germany’s largest bank.

A successor for Aslaksen has not been decided, one of the sources said. The source added that since Paul Stefanick, global head of investment banking coverage and advisory, was in place there was no vacancy.

Aslaksen had been at Deutsche Bank since 2002, according to his LinkedIn profile. It was not immediately clear what his next plans were.

His departure was initially reported by the Financial Times. Aslaksen could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
