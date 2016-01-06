MOVES-Deutsche Bank UAE head leaves to join investment firm

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s chief country officer for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nadeem Masud, has left the bank to join a Dubai-based private equity and advisory firm with a Middle East focus, he said on Wednesday.

Masud has joined as founding partner and board member of Aramis Partners, which last month was awarded a licence from Dubai International Financial Centre for fund management, capital raising and advisory, he said.

Masud spent almost two decades with Deutsche, including 11 years in the Middle East. He joins Shailesh Doshi, who left his post last year as co-head of Deutsche Bank’s investment banking in the region to start Aramis.

Nobody was available to comment from Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)