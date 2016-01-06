FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche Bank UAE head leaves to join investment firm
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2016 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank UAE head leaves to join investment firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s chief country officer for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nadeem Masud, has left the bank to join a Dubai-based private equity and advisory firm with a Middle East focus, he said on Wednesday.

Masud has joined as founding partner and board member of Aramis Partners, which last month was awarded a licence from Dubai International Financial Centre for fund management, capital raising and advisory, he said.

Masud spent almost two decades with Deutsche, including 11 years in the Middle East. He joins Shailesh Doshi, who left his post last year as co-head of Deutsche Bank’s investment banking in the region to start Aramis.

Nobody was available to comment from Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.