FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche Bank names new TMT investment banking global co-head
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2016 / 11:46 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank names new TMT investment banking global co-head

Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Mark Keene as global co-head of technology, media and telecom (TMT) investment banking, replacing Chris Colpitts, who left to join buyout firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd.

Keene, who is based in San Francisco, will lead the group along with Gavin Deane, a London-based banker who has been co-head of the TMT group for the past three years, Deutsche Bank announced internally on Monday in a memo seen by Reuters.

Colpitts, who was also based in San Francisco, will become head of U.S. TMT at CVC, according to sources who asked not to be identified because his appointment is not yet public. He had been global co-head of the group since 2013, and was with the bank for the past 10 years.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank confirmed the changes. A CVC spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Keene’s promotion comes after a 10-year career with Deutsche Bank. He was previously head of Americas technology investment banking, and advised on a number of high-profile deals in the semiconductor industry, one of the most active areas of technology dealmaking in the past year.

Keene advise Avago Technologies Ltd on its $37 billion acquisition of Broadcom Corp last year, and has also worked with other clients in the chip sector, including NXP Semiconductor NV. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.