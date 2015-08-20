FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche replenishes DCM with McNiven Young hire
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche replenishes DCM with McNiven Young hire

Philip Wright

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired James McNiven Young from Goldman Sachs to work in its liability management team, according to a source familiar with the matter.

McNiven Young started as an analyst at the US bank in May 2013 and was promoted to associate in August 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked in UBS’s debt capital markets liability management group between September 2011 and May 2013.

McNiven Young’s hire comes following the departure of Rasmus Persson, who left Deutsche for Goldman in July. He will join the US bank in the Autumn and will focus on UK financial institutions within the bank’s DCM team. (Reporting by Philip Wright, writing by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker and Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.