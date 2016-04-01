FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Orr bows out of Deutsche Bank
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
April 1, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Orr bows out of Deutsche Bank

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - Clinton Orr has left Deutsche Bank after almost seven-years at the bank, according to sources.

Orr joined Deutsche Bank in May 2009 and was a director in the sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) debt capital markets business.

Before Deutsche Bank, he worked at ABN AMRO.

His departure follows the shake up of Deutsche Bank’s SSA business in February 2016 where the bank integrated syndicate and origination functions. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

That business is headed by Nigel Cree, global co-head of debt origination and head of SSA origination, and Achim Linsenmaier, head of European SSA syndicate. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.