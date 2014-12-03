Deutsche Bank's Sagoo redeployed internally

LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - Pretty Sagoo, one of the three insurance bankers put at risk by Deutsche Bank recently, has found an internal position, according to sources.

Sagoo, who was a director in the German lender’s structured insurance solutions department, has joined the European FIG solutions team. She reports to Jonathan Gold and will focus on insurance.

The FIG solutions team has been focused primarily on banks up until now. Sagoo joined the bank in June 2007. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Anil Mayre)