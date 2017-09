DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, a unit of Deutsche Bank, has named Tamim Jabr as its head of corporate and investment banking coverage in Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jabr will be responsible for corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets business for Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, and has worked for the German lender for 11 years, the statement said. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)