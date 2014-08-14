FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2014

MOVES-Deutsche Bank structured finance risk chief leaves-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tim Dowling, who oversaw market risk for Deutsche Bank’s structured finance and non-core unit, has retired from the German bank, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dowling is being replaced by Daniel Britz, who will be based in London, Bloomberg said, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1Bg3xwH)

Dowling, who joined Germany’s largest lender in 1997, retired this month, Bloomberg said.

The departure is not due to concerns raised by regulators, who have pushed banks to improve controls, Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the move.

Deutsche Bank could not immediately be reached for comment.

