a year ago
MOVES-Deutsche loses US mining and metals team to Jefferies
July 6, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Deutsche loses US mining and metals team to Jefferies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - All six of Deutsche Bank's mining and metals investment bankers in the US have left the bank to join Jefferies.

The team, which was one of the most active M&A advisers in the sector last year, is led by Dan Chu, who has been appointed global head of metals and mining based in New York.

He is joined by Dieter Hoeppli as chairman of metals and mining; Jerrod Freund, head of Americas metals and mining investment banking; as well as Christoph Hinder, Oliver Dachsel and Johnston Suter. Many of the team had previously worked together at UBS until 2011.

Both Deutsche Bank and Jefferies declined to comment.

Deutsche retains a full sector team in Europe and Asia. It is understood that Deutsche is looking to expand its advisory capabilities but no information has been given on how this US team will be replaced. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

