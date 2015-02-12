MOVES-Deutsche shakes up CMTS as Bhattacharyya heads to LatAm

LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has promoted Niels Ackerman and Lorenzo Frontini to head its capital markets and treasury solutions business in Western Europe, after previous boss Raj Bhattacharyya was moved to head the overall investment bank in Latin America.

Ackerman previously headed the CMTS business in the Benelux and Nordics regions, while Frontini headed corporate finance in Italy. The two will report to global head of CMTS Miles Millard and Karl-Georg Altenburg, who heads corporate finance in EMEA alongside Millard.

According to a memo seen by IFR, the two take on the top regional jobs in addition to their existing responsibilities. They will work in partnership with Vinod Vasan for financial institutions and Wilfried Amanshauser for corporate banking coverage. They will also join the corporate finance executive committee in the EMEA region.

In addition, James Davies will take a more active role in CMTS where he will be responsible for driving the structured finance product suite, the bank said in the memo. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)