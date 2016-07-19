FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche names Germany, Austria corporate finance co-heads
July 19, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Deutsche names Germany, Austria corporate finance co-heads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Patrick Frowein and Berthold Fuerst as co-heads of corporate finance in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Frowein and Fuerst will be responsible for Deutsche Bank's corporate finance in the German-speaking region, with their primary focus on driving the bank's relationship coverage and the delivery of investment banking products and advice to corporate clients, Deutsche said on Tuesday.

Frowein, 45, was formerly co-head of global industrials at Deutsche Bank. He joined the bank in 2006 as head of diversified industrials in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, after working with UBS.

Fuerst, 50, was previously co-head of M&A in EMEA and has been at Deutsche for 20 years. (Reporting by Lauren Smith; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
