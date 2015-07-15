FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche hires China ECM head from UBS
July 15, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche hires China ECM head from UBS

Timothy Sifert

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 15 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Kefei Li from UBS, where he was head of equity capital markets for China, according to sources familiar with the move. At Deutsche, where he will take on a senior ECM role, Li will be based in Hong Kong. He is expected to start in October and report to Bhupinder Singh, co-head of Asia Pacific corporate banking and securities, and Mark Hantho, global head of equity capital markets. UBS confirmed Li’s resignation but declined to comment further. His appointment comes after Neil Kell resigned as Deutsche’s head of equity capital markets for Asia, excluding Japan, earlier this year. Kell agreed to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch as chairman of international equity capital markets. (Reporting by Timothy Sifert and Ken Wang)

