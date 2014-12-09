MOVES-Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management Austria hires Ohswald

VIENNA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management has hired Raiffeisen banker Christian Ohswald to head its Austrian wealth management business, a hub for its operations in central and eastern Europe, Deutsche said on Tuesday.

Ohswald is currently head of Raiffeisen Private Banking Wien, part of Raiffeisenlandesbank Lower Austria-Vienna.

He will replace Bernhard Ramsauer, whose term ends in March 2015, Deutsche said in a statement.

Ohswald will also be chief executive of Deutsche Bank Oesterreich AG. With around 4.3 billion euros ($5.3 billion) under management and more than 1,500 clients, it is Austria’s largest international private bank, it said.

The moves follows the integration of Bank Sal. Oppenheim jr & Cie (Austria) AG with Deutsche Bank’s wealth management business in Austria to form Deutsche Bank Oesterreich AG. Its chief operating officer, Ulrich Kallausch, is also exiting his post, and will be succeeded by Johannes Ritter, who is chief operating officer at Deutsche Bank AG’s branch in Vienna, the group said.