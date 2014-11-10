MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints first chief data officer

LONDON, Nov 10 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has appointed JP Rangaswami as its first-ever chief data officer, a role that will involve standardising the firms’s processes, tools and governance around information to support its digital strategy.

Rangaswami will join in January from Salesforce, a provider of customer relationship management software, where he has been chief scientist since 2010. He previously worked at BT in a variety of technology roles, and was once global chief information officer at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.

Rangaswami will be based in London and will report to Kim Hammonds, global chief information officer and global co-head of group technology and operations and Jim Turley, global co-head of GTO. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Gareth Gore)