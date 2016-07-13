FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Ulrich to move from BNP Paribas to Deutsche Bank
July 13, 2016

MOVES-Ulrich to move from BNP Paribas to Deutsche Bank

Abhinav Ramnarayan and John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Jonas Juel Ulrich from BNP Paribas to work in its public sector debt capital markets team, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Ulrich, a vice president who covers the sovereign, supranational and agency sector, is the second SSA banker to leave the French bank for the German bank in recent weeks.

Ben Adubi resigned from BNP Paribas to join Deutsche Bank's syndicate desk, also to cover the SSA sector.

Ulrich has worked on the SSA DCM desk at BNP Paribas for just over three years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has been at the bank for over seven years. Before joining the SSA desk, he was an associate director covering Nordic financial institutions.

A BNP Paribas spokesperson declined to comment. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.

