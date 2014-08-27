FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Andres de Goyeneche as Chile head
#Market News
August 27, 2014

MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Andres de Goyeneche as Chile head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG named Andres de Goyeneche as the chief country officer (CCO) of the bank in Chile, effective immediately.

As CCO, De Goyeneche - who has been with the bank since 2000 - will lead all its businesses in Chile, the bank said.

De Goyeneche will continue in as chief executive of Deutsche Bank Chile S.A. and head of capital markets and treasury solutions there.

Based in Santiago, he will report to the bank's Latin America CEO Bernardo Parnes and Alberto Ardura, head of capital markets and treasury solutions in Latin America.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
