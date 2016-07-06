MOVES-Deutsche Bank head of FX Arinc to leave

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's head of foreign exchange and emerging market debt trading, Ahmet Arinc, is leaving the bank.

Deutsche Bank said David Wayne and Sean Bates will continue as head of currency trading and head of emerging market debt trading, respectively. They will report directly to Ram Nayak, head of debt trading.

The bank declined to comment on why Arinc is leaving, or provide any further details.

Arinc couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Steve Slater)