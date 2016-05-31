FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-Cree retires from Deutsche Bank's SSA business
May 31, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Cree retires from Deutsche Bank's SSA business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(CORRECTS Jallport’s role and reporting line)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - Nigel Cree has retired from his job as co-head of sovereign, supranational and agency origination and syndicate at Deutsche Bank, becoming the latest official to leave the bank as it undergoes a deep restructuring.

Cree’s departure follows that of Vinod Vasan, the global co-head of debt origination who resigned in February, and of Clinton Orr, a director in the SSA business who left in April.

The German lender rejigged its debt capital markets leadership this month, appointing Rashid Zuberi to run its debt capital markets financing and solutions group in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Steven Jallport, a director on the SSA team, has been promoted to head of SSA origination reporting to Lorenzo Frontini, head of DCM, financing and solutions group for Western Europe.

Cree joined Deutsche Bank in 2001 from Merrill Lynch.

He plans to spend more time with his family. His retirement was effective from May 27.

Cree and Jallport were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
