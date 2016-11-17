MOVES-Deutsche Bank reorganises EMEA DCM-FSG

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has made key appointments in its financing and solutions group (FSG) business in Europe, according to a spokesperson, as the rejig of the bank's various business lines continues.

The German lender has been going through some deep soul-searching over the past year with senior debt capital markets bankers leaving the institution .

The latest appointments will fill some of the gaps left by these departures in FSG, which spans four product areas including origination, rates, structured finance and foreign exchange.

Gerald Podobnik and Jonathan Gold are appointed as co-heads of FIG origination for EMEA, with Podobnik retaining his responsibilities as head of capital solutions at the bank.

Conor Hennebry and Marc Mueller are appointed as co-heads of corporate bond EMEA.

Peter Diamond who was head of FIG flow for Western Europe, is now head of flow origination for financial institutions and supranationals, sovereigns and agencies.

They all report to Lorenzo Frontini, head of FSG in Europe. Middle East and Africa. Hennebry, Mueller and Diamond will also report to Henrik Johnsson, co-head of global DCM.

Steven Jallport, Deutsche Bank's head of sovereign, supranational and agency origination, will now report to Diamond.

Deutsche Bank is also creating a FIG capital and financing council to be chaired jointly by Tadhg Flood, global co-head FIG corporate finance, and Frontini.

The council will include Diamond, Gold and Podobnik.

Meanwhile, Nick Corcoran and Anna Lucarelli have been appointed as co-heads of FSG Rates. Amedeo Ferri-Ricchi is head of FSG EMEA FX while Dominik Thumfart is head of FSG transportation, infrastructure and energy origination. They will be in charge of driving coordination with Deutsche Bank's product trading and structuring partners across global markets. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Sudip Roy and Robert Smith)