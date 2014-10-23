FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Luca Laino to join Deutsche Bank leveraged syndicate -sources
October 23, 2014

MOVES-Luca Laino to join Deutsche Bank leveraged syndicate -sources

Natalie Harrison, Robert Smith

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Luca Laino as a director in its leveraged debt capital markets syndicate desk, market sources said on Thursday.

Laino joins from UBS where he has worked since 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile. In his last role he was an executive director in the leveraged capital markets team.

In his new position at Deutsche, Laino will be based in London and report to Henrik Johnsson, head of EMEA high-yield and loan capital markets. He will join the bank in January.

Laino is understood not to be replacing anyone directly, although a couple of bankers have left Deutsche’s leveraged debt capital markets team this year.

Jane Bushey, who had been at Deutsche for 14 years, is due to join Morgan Stanley next month to head the US bank’s high-yield capital markets business in Europe.

Robert Wartchow left the bank in May to join Credit Suisse as a director in the Swiss bank’s leverage finance capital markets business. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)

