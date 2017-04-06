MOVES-End of an era as Mills to leave Deutsche Bank

LONDON, April 6 (IFR) - Derek Mills, a veteran of Deutsche Bank's bond syndicate desk, has had his job put at risk, according to market sources.

Mills joined the German lender in 1997 according to his LinkedIn profile and was a managing director on the financial institution syndicate desk.

Imran Mohammed, a vice president on Deutsche Bank's private debt syndicate has also been put at risk. He joined Deutsche Bank in 2009 according to his LinkedIn profile and had been working on the private debt syndicate since January 2015.

Mills and Mohammed were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith, Sudip Roy)