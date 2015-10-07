MOVES-Murphy leaves Deutsche Bank's SSA syndicate desk

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Brendan Murphy has left Deutsche Bank’s global risk syndicate desk in London, where he worked as a vice president specialising in the bank’s US dollar-denominated SSA trades.

Murphy is understood to be moving back to the US to be closer to his family, according to a source.

He has worked at Deutsche Bank since June 2008, when he joined the bank’s New York office as an analyst, before moving to Singapore to take up a role on the global risk syndicate desk, according to his LinkedIn profile. He moved to London in August 2014.

Earlier this year, Yumi Yang left Deutsche Bank’s SSA syndicate desk to take up a similar position at Barclays. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright and Alex Chambers)