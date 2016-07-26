FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-MOVES-Tsui leaves JP Morgan to join as Deutsche Asia debt syndicate head
July 26, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

REFILE-MOVES-Tsui leaves JP Morgan to join as Deutsche Asia debt syndicate head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to reach additional subscribers)

By Frances Yoon

LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - Edward Tsui has left JP Morgan to join Deutsche Bank as head of debt syndicate, Asia.

Tsui will be joining in October and will report to Jake Gearhart, Deutsche’s head of debt syndicate and origination for Asia Pacific.

Hong Kong-based Tsui, who was an executive director at JP Morgan’s Asia credit syndicate desk, has 12 years of experience in Asia syndication.

Andrew (Doug) Stephen, who has been assisting Gearhart with high-grade and high-yield syndication, will now be able to focus on his role as head of private debt syndication for APAC. Stephen also reports to Gearhart.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)

