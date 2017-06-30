LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - Paul Stefanick, Deutsche Bank’s
chairman of global corporate and investment banking, is leaving
the German lender after eight years to become a senior managing
director at expanding advisory specialist Evercore.
Stefanick will primarily advise major multinational clients
at Evercore and be a “senior leader” of the company, joining its
management committee.
Stefanick only took up his most recent role at Deutsche in
September after Mark Fedorick, global head of debt capital
markets, was made head of CIB in the Americas. In March Deutsche
created a new CIB division, including markets, under CFO Marcus
Schenck and Garth Ritchie.
Former CIB head Jeff Urwin has also left but Deutsche has
been active recruiting new M&A bankers in the Americas this year
too. This week it hired Bill White as head of US life sciences
from Citigroup.
Before joining Deutsche in 2009, Stefanick was chairman of
global M&A at Merrill Lynch, where he worked for 20 years
advising industrials companies.
