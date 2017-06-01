FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UPDATE 1-MOVES-DLA Piper hires ex-Fed attorney Silva
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 11:52 PM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-DLA Piper hires ex-Fed attorney Silva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(ADDS details of Silva's role at GECC)

By Philip Scipio

NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - New York-based law firm DLA Piper has hired former US Federal Reserve Bank attorney Michael Silva as a partner in the firm's government affairs practice.

Silva will also chair DLA Piper's financial services regulatory subgroup. He joins from GE Capital Corp., where he led compliance and regulatory activities across nine countries. He also managed all aspects of GECC's compliance with the Dodd-Frank Act and advised on the company's subsequent "de-designation" as a systemically important financial institution.

Prior to joining GECC in 2013, Silva spent 21 years with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Steve Slater)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.