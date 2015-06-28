FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Dubai Holding appoints new managing director, CEO
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 28, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Dubai Holding appoints new managing director, CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Company changes name of firm in paragraph 3 to Dubai Creative Clusters Authority from Changes Dubai Technology and Media Free Zone Authority, removes reference to Ali being board member of Emaar Properties)

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate’s ruler, has promoted two members of management to the roles of managing director and chief executive, the company said.

CEO Ahmad Bin Byat has been promoted to vice-chairman and managing director, according to a statement by Dubai Holding, which is owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

Byat holds several other positions in Dubai, including chairman of telecoms provider du and director general of Dubai Creative Clusters Authority, according to the Dubai Holding website.

Chief Operating Officer Fadel Al Ali will take over as CEO, it said.

Ali is also chairman of the board at investment firm Dubai International Capital and is a board member of du, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and hotel operator Jumeirah Group, it said.

The company holds assets valued at 130 billion dirhams ($35.39 billion), it said in the statement.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.