MOVES-Aaron Ochstein joins Eagle Asset Management from Mesirow Financial
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Aaron Ochstein joins Eagle Asset Management from Mesirow Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Eagle Asset Management Inc said Aaron Ochstein joined the company as senior vice president, global head of institutional consulting.

Ochstein, in his newly established position, will head new business development outside North America and will also oversee a team of institutional sales consultants based in Europe.

Ochstein joins from Mesirow Financial International UK where he served as managing director, head of European distribution, overseeing new business development and client management in the United Kingdom and Europe. (Bangalore newsroom: moves@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
